Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu thanks home fans for energetic presence after win over UP Yoddhas

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 : Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first win of the home leg in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12, delivering a convincing performance against UP Yoddhas with a scoreline of 41-29 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, as per a release from PKL.

Following the victory, at the post-match press conference, Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu credited the fans for their support.

He said, "I want to thank the fans for the energy they give us. We should get this energy in every match. I want to thank the fans from the bottom of my heart."

The head coach was also delighted with his team's performance, especially from the younger players on Saturday.

"Look, our team has a lot of new guys, most of them are NYPs, and we are trying to give our 100 per cent in every match. In today's match, we played against one of the better teams in the tournament. UP Yoddhas have very good players, with experienced defenders and raiders," he added.

"For us, Nitin had a good game, completing his Super 10, and Ali Samadi supported him. In defence, Reza (Mirbagheri) and Aashish (Malik) also made their mark, and the four defenders played well in combination. The team played according to the plan that was made, and helped us win the match," Redhu noted.

Head coach Narender Redhu also shed light on the role of his franchise in supporting the team.

"We don't want to put pressure on our team. I want to go back to the game against Dabang Delhi K.C., when we lost by a narrow margin. Even after that game, we didn't put a lot of pressure on the team. We believe that the team will get the right result as long as the boys have the freedom to play their way. The bonding between the players, coaches and the franchise is brilliant. They treat everyone like family. As a result, there is no pressure and the team has the fighting spirit," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor