Jaipur Polo Team clinch BM Birla Cup in a thrilling encounter against Dynamix Achievers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 : The Jaipur Polo Team clinched their second trophy of the season in a thrilling encounter, emerging victorious by 6-5 against Dynamix Achievers to lift the BM Birla Cup at the Rajasthan Polo Club on Sunday.

The dynamic duo of Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson each scored a brace to guide Jaipur to a victory that will be etched in the memory of fans for days to come, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

It was a neck-and-neck encounter from the first chukker itself, as both teams ended the first period tied at 1-1, with Vandit Golecha scoring for Jaipur and Shivangi Jai Singh scoring for Dynamix.

In the second chukker, Dynamix took the upper hand, showcasing immense attacking intent and scoring two goals through Daniel Otamendi.

The third chukker also belonged to Dynamix, as Otamendi scored his third goal and Shivangi Singh completed her brace, giving Dynamix a 5-2 lead at the end of the third chukker.

As the fourth chukker commenced, Jaipur began their epic comeback, starting with a goal from Devvrat Singh Jhalamand, followed by two crucial goals from the team's top scorer, Padmanabh Singh, which turned the tide in favour of the home outfit. The fourth chukker ended with both teams tied at 5-5.

The match stretched into a final, fifth chukker, and it was none other than Lance Watson who applied the finishing touch in the third minute, scoring the solitary goal of the period to take his team to victory.

