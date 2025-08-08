Jannik Sinner secures spot in ATP Finals, joins Carlos Alcaraz

New Delhi, Aug 8 Jannik Sinner has secured his spot at the 2025 ATP Finals, joining rival Carlos Alcaraz in the season-ending event in Turin. The world No. 1 will return to his home nation to defend the year-end championship title he won in 2024 without losing a set. This year’s ATP Finals will be held at the Inalpi Arena from November 9–16.

Sinner will feature in the ATP Finals for the third year in a row and the fourth time overall. According to the ATP Win/Loss Index, he holds a 10-2 record at the event, with his only defeat in the past two editions coming against Novak Djokovic (in the 2023 final).

The Italian has enjoyed another stellar season, winning two majors for the second straight year and reaching the ATP Masters 1000 final in Rome. He successfully defended his Australian Open title and captured his first Wimbledon crown, while also holding three championship points in the Roland Garros final before a heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old - the only player to top the ATP Rankings this season - has remained World No. 1 for 60 consecutive weeks since first reaching the summit last June. He is now locked in a close battle with Alcaraz for the ATP Year-End No. 1, with the race likely to be decided at the season’s end.

Sinner debuted at the ATP Finals in 2021 as an alternate, replacing Matteo Berrettini. That year, he pushed Daniil Medvedev to a final-set tie-break and defeated Hubert Hurkacz. In his two appearances in Turin since then, he has claimed victory in nine of his 10 matches.

Sinner withdrew from the Canadian Masters in Toronto last month due to an elbow injury. Refreshed after nearly a month away from competition, the Italian is set to return to action and defend his Cincinnati Open title.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult early summer, losing a gruelling French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before bouncing back to beat the Spaniard at Wimbledon and claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

