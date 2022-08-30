Japan Open 2022: Prannoy HS makes winning start to campaign

Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS advanced to the round of 16 of the Japan Open 2022 after his Hong Kong opponent Angus Ng Ka Long retired hurt in the middle of the first game of their round of 32 men's singles match on Tuesday.

The match at court 3 could last for only seven minutes before Long retired hurt in the first game of the match. Prannoy was leading the game at that time by 11-10.

Prannoy will now face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the next round.

On the other hand in women's doubles action, the Indian duo of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam crashed out of the competition in the first round itself as they lost to Baek Ha-na and Lee Yu-rim of South Korea.

Playing on court 1, the India duo lost the game by 21-15, 21-9.

Star shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in action tomorrow.

Japan Open 2022 started on August 30 and will go on till September 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor