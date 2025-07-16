Jitesh Sharma to represent Baroda in 2025/26 domestic season after leaving Vidarbha

New Delhi, July 16 In a huge development, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will represent Baroda in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season after leaving Vidarbha. Jitesh, who played nine T20Is for India, had been in the process of making a move to Baroda for the last couple of weeks.

Farokh Dastoor, CEO of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that they have issued the NOC to Jitesh, who was an integral member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team winning IPL 2025.

“Jitesh has enjoyed a close friendship with Krunal Pandya, his RCB teammate during the side’s first IPL win in June. With him not having played Ranji Trophy last season and Pandya aiming to make a Baroda team which can win a domestic title in the upcoming season, it all came together for Jitesh to leave Vidarbha,” said sources aware of the development to IANS.

The first murmurs of Jitesh leaving Vidarbha ahead of the domestic season came to light when he touched the pitch at VCA Stadium Nagpur and signalled ‘it’s over’ with his hands in a post-match gesture caught by broadcasters DD Sports after leading his team Neco Master Blaster to winning the Vidarbha Pro T20 League final with a seven-wicket victory over Pagariya Strikers.

In the last domestic season, Jitesh captained Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) competition and played under Karun Nair’s leadership in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). A move to Baroda means Jitesh will be able to play both white ball and red ball formats, where he’s played only 18 first-class games since making his longer format debut in 2015/16.

For RCB in IPL 2025, Jitesh played key knocks as a finisher, including hitting an unbeaten 85 in a must-win against Lucknow Super Giants and helping RCB finish in the top two of the points table. He also served as RCB’s captain when Rajat Patidar suffered a finger injury towards the back end of the competition.

