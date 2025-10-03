JLN dog bite incident: Affected area sanitised to ensure venue remains operational, say sources 

New Delhi, Oct 3 After an unusual case of a dog biting a foreign official here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, sources said the organising committee carried out a sanitisation of the affected areas, ensuring the venue remains "safe, hygienic, and fully operational" and reinforced preventive measures has been taken to avoid any recurrence of such cases.

According to sources, during the ongoing World Para Athletics World Championships, a stray dog bit a Kenyan official. The stadium authorities immediately reported the matter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Responding to the request, MCD deployed two dog-catching teams to the stadium. The teams successfully removed all stray dogs from the premises, ensuring strict adherence to animal welfare norms.

The stray dogs were relocated to shelter homes to receive proper care and rehabilitation. Additionally, sanitisation of the affected areas has been carried out in coordination with civic agencies to ensure the venue remains safe, hygienic, and fully operational.

The source added that the situation is now under control, and "reinforced preventive measures have been put in place to avoid any recurrence".

It also said that in August, a formal request had been made to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises by addressing the issue of stray dogs inside the venue. Acting on this request, the MCD had earlier taken steps to remove stray dogs from the stadium.

On August 22, the Supreme Court directed civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters, citing serious concerns over public safety and the rising risk of rabies.

However, the apex court modified its directive on the handling of stray dogs, clarifying that canines picked up under its August 11 order will be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor