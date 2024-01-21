Jordan Hermann is somewhere closer to De Villiers, Maxwell: Allan Donald

New Delhi, Jan 21 Former South Africa cricketer Allan Donald believes Jordan Hermann is the key player to look out for in the ongoing SA20 league and is most probable to be part of the South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener Hermann stole the show against MI Cape Town on January 17 after he stitched a 138-run partnership with Dawid Malan for the first wicket, which helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape post 202 runs on the board against MI Cape Town.

Hermann, meanwhile, went on to hit a terrific century, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 62 deliveries. Allan impressed with his performance rated him as the "key find of the tournament".

“Well, there's a young batter here, Jordan Hermann, that made 100 the other night at Newlands. And he's an outstanding young player. He's been sort of sitting on the fringes, not playing much red-ball stuff in and out, being considered,” said Donald.

"I'm not a big fan of labelling young kids just white-ball format players or one-format players. I think he made a statement too for the national coach, the white ball coach, and Rob Walter to get picked in the T20 World Cup squad,” he added.

Donald also compared Hermann with former South Africa batter AB de Villiers and labeled Jordan as somewhere to De Villiers.

"This kid, Jordan Hermann, I think has got potential to be snapped up in the IPL. I think Heinrich Klassen after this IPL going, I reckon that he is the most valuable player, or could be very close to the most valuable player on the planet at the moment. When I talk from a South African point of view, Jordan I think he is just sublime to watch. He's just absolutely unbelievable. You're talking about a guy who can get close to AB de Villers or to Maxwell."

The young South African, who went unsold in the SA20 auction in September, was signed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape as their wildcard player for the second season.

Hermann made his first-class debut for the Titans in November 2021 in Centurion and immediately impressed everyone with a fifty in each innings. Till now, he has played in 17 first-class matches and has amassed 1387 runs at an average of 55.84.

He also has three centuries and 10 fifties to his name, all of which point towards a bright future ahead of him. Apart from that, the 22-year-old has also played in 13 List A and 16 T20 matches in his career so far.

