Joshua Dorne named West Indies skipper for 2026 Men’s Under-19 World Cup

St John’s (Antigua), Dec 17 Top-order batter Joshua Dorne has been named captain of the West Indies squad for the 2026 Men’s Under-19 World Cup, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6.

All-rounder Jonathan Van Lange will serve as the vice-captain. The 15-member squad features 19-year-old batter Jewel Andrew, who has played three ODIs and five T20Is for the West Indies senior men’s team.

West Indies recently claimed a seven-match Youth One-Day International series against England in Grenada 5-2, before edging Sri Lanka 4-3 in another seven-match contest in August-September.

“This squad is the product of a deliberate and well-structured preparation and selection process. Performances in regional Under-17 and Under-19 competitions were closely monitored, with an emphasis on identifying players with specialist skills and the adaptability required for international cricket.”

“In assembling this group, we have aligned their development with the style of play we expect at the senior level, ensured exposure to high-quality match opportunities, and placed a strong focus on leadership, tactical awareness, and individual support within their territories.”

“The result is a balanced and competitive squad, well-positioned to perform at the Under-19 World Cup and contribute meaningfully to the long-term future of West Indies cricket,” said Dwain Gill, CWI’s High Performance Manager.

In the U19 World Cup, the West Indies have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, and Tanzania, with the side to play all of their matches at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six phase, followed by the Semi-Finals on February 3 and 4, and the Final on February 6 at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

West Indies squad: Joshua Dorne (captain), Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, Tanez Francis, R'jai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Israel Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aiden Racha, Kunal Tilokani, and Jonathan Van Lange (vice-captain)

Reserves: Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Earsinho Fontaine, and Deshawn James

