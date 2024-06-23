Joshua Kimmich likely to depart from Bayern Munich this summer: Report

New Delhi, June 23 Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich’s nine year relationship may come to end as the 29-year old is not expected to renew his current contract which runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, as per reports.

According to Sky Germany, a move is looking more and more likely this summer despite Kimmich being ready to run down the length of his contract as it allows the Bavarian giants to cash in one of their prized assets.

He joined the club in 2019 and made a reputation for being an anchor in midfield before transitioning into a wingback later on in his career. During his tenure with the most successful club in German football he played 390 games and racked up an impressive talla of 42 goals and 104 assists.

During his time in Germany he also won one UEFA Champions League, One FIFA Club World Cup, eight Bundesliga titles and three DFB Pokal Cups.

Kimmich who currently does not have an agent is looking to only sign with top clubs with Manchester City, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid considered to be the only options as of now.

He is one of the current captains in the German National team and will only take the time to make his decision at the end of the European Championship.

