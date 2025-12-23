Jr Men Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, S.G.P.C. Academy win on Day 1

Surat (Gujarat), Dec 23 Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy registered victories on the opening day of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B in Surat on Tuesday.

In a Pool D encounter, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy clinched a thrilling 5-4 win over Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat. Captain Yuvraj Singh (4’), Tashu (19’), Nishant (30’), Duvish (31’), and Hitesh Kataria (49’) scored one goal each for the winners. For Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Himanshu (37’, 42’, 52’) struck a hat-trick, while Nikhil (39’) added a goal.

In the same pool, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-2. Captain Himanshu Chanaliya (29’, 37’) and Angrej Singh (42’, 44’) scored braces, while Baljit Singh (60’) added another. Sunny (23’, 51’) scored both goals for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

In Pool C, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy recorded a convincing 7-2 victory over the Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy. Arshdeep Singh (49’, 56’) scored a brace, while Sukhveer Singh (2’), Jagjit Singh (15’), Mehakdeep Singh (39’), Shershubjit Singh (37’), and Jarmandeep Singh (48’) also found the net. Salvi Nikunj (49’) and Vinubhai Bamaniya (59’) were the scorers for the Gujarat side.

In another Pool C match, Ashwini Sports Academy edged past Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society 4-3. Sham Singh (9’), Atul Kushwaha (18’), Mohit Pandey (24’), and Shiva Savita (46’) scored for the winners, while Anubhav (29’, 41’) and Yash Verma (55’) struck for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In Pool A, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy defeated Army Boys Sports Company 2-1, courtesy of goals from Gurwinder Singh (32’) and Anurag Singh (60’). Nitesh Sharma scored the lone goal for Army Boys Sports Company.

Some of the country's top academy teams are in fray in this event, which will be held on a round-robin followed by kock-out stage.

