Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Hockey Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand win on Day 7 to end pool stage

Jalandhar, Aug 18 Hockey Association of Odisha, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand won their matches of the day, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a draw to end the pool stage on Day 7 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship at the Surjit Singh Stadium here on Monday, .

Hockey Punjab, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Karnataka are the eight teams that have qualified for the Quarterfinals.

In the first fixture of the day, Hockey Association of Odisha enjoyed a commanding 10-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Pradip Mandal (12', 44'), Bilkan Oram (24', 35'), Deepak Pradhan (27', 57'), Karan Lakra (56', 59') scored braces for their side while Pratap Toppo (10') and Yojin Minz (60') also contributed with a goal each.

In the next match, Manipur Hockey defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 in Pool C to claim three points. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (35', 45'), Ricky Tonjam (20'), Harish Singh Leitanthem (37'), and Adhikarimayum Suresh Sharma (39') were the goal scorers for Manipur Hockey, while Mithlesh Singh (36') was the lone scorer for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the third fixture of the day, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Maharashtra 5-3 in Pool B. Adisan Minj (17', 28', 47'), Bhengra Gledshan (20'), and captain Roshan Ekka (42') scored goals for the winning team. Kartik Ramesh Patare (35'), Gaurav Baburao Patil (54'), and Shivam Sachin Dhonde (57') were the goal scorers for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the last Division 'A' pool match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Mohd Konain Dad (4', 14') and Tushar Parmar (9') scored crucial early goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Vishal S (23') scored the first goal for his side while Manimaran V (51', 59') scored two late goals for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to force a tie. Hockey Madhya Pradesh, however, have a better overall goal difference and hence progress ahead in the tournament.

The Quarterfinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship will be played on August 20, 2025.

