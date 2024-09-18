Jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and SAI Baroda win on Day 4

Gwalior, Sep 18 SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda emerged victorious in their respective games on the fourth day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held here on Wednesday.

SAI Shakti kicked off the action in Pool A by defeating Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat 9-0. The goalscorers for SAI Shakti were Ritika (18’, 20’, 26’), Sukhveer Kaur (23’, 33’, 36’), Karuna Minz (29’), and Purnima Tadav (49’, 51’).

The second Pool A match between Har Hockey Academy and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy was postponed to Thursday due to rain.

SAI Bal beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 4-0 in Pool B. Khushi (2’, 14’) granted SAI Bal the lead with a brace, followed by goals from Peetambari Kumari (15’) and Tanushree Kadu (36’) to complete the victory.

In the last match of the day in Pool B, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda defeated Citizen Hockey XI by 6-0. Jograjiya Bhumika (5’), Gavit Priti (13’, 41’), Diyora Sejal (26’), Captain Dabhi Asha (53’) and Paramar Nandini (57’) got on the scoresheet for Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor