Junior Badminton Championship makes new world record for highest participation

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) has once again etched its name in sporting history by creating a spectacular World Record. Recognized by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA), the seventh edition of the JBC has achieved the prestigious title of the 'Most kids participating in a Badminton Championship in multiple cities' surpassing its own record that it set in 2022.

The final leg of the seventh edition of the 'Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2023' culminated at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, where numerous Badminton champions emerged victorious in five different categories for the Delhi chapter of JBC.

This noteworthy feat underscores the ever-increasing popularity of the JBC and its unwavering commitment to nurturing young talents in the sport of badminton. The 7th edition of the championship, spanning 10 cities across India, witnessed the highest-ever pool of over 8257 participants, highlighting the passion for badminton among the diverse and passionate young audience in the country.

Asian Games Gold Medalist and mentors of JBC 2023, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy graced the event as the Chief Guests along with Ashish Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife Insurance, Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer of PNB MetLife Insurance, Sourabh Lohtia, Head of Marketing, PNB MetLife and Ameeta Sinh, President, Delhi Capital Badminton Association.

Congratulating the winners and participants Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife stated, "As we celebrate the successful culmination of the 7th edition of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, we take pride in surpassing our own world record for highest participation and for being recognized by World Record Certification Agency. Beyond the records, JBC represents a significant milestone in our mission to lay the groundwork for India's glory and success on the international badminton stage by creating a pan-India badminton ecosystem that nurtures champions at the grassroots level."

Commenting on the successful culmination of JBC 2023 edition, Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer of PNB MetLife said, "This year has been especially remarkable for PNB MetLife JBC as we joined hands with world champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as JBC Mentors for the young talents associated with this tournament. They have played a pivotal role in inspiring young shuttlers to dream big and elevate their game and skills. We are eager for the next edition to unfold in our journey of unveiling the latent badminton potential across our nation and preparing them for global excellence."

Asian Games Gold Medalist & JBC 2023 mentor Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed his delight, stating, "Tournaments like the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship serve as an invaluable platform for nurturing and harnessing the potential of our country's young badminton stars. Witnessing the enthusiasm, passion, and skill displayed by these emerging shuttlers reinforces the belief that our country has an immense reservoir of talent. My association as a JBC mentor has been a source of immense pride, particularly given the role that the championship is playing in creating an incredible platform that is serving as a powerful catalyst, empowering young shuttlers and bolstering their confidence to become future champions".

Chirag Shetty, his doubles partner at the Asian Games and JBC 2023 mentor, showered his praise on young shuttlers, stating, "It's inspiring to witness the boundless talent and enthusiasm within our young athletes. My journey as JBC mentor has been incredibly fulfilling, as I got the opportunity to guide these budding champions and witness the journey of these young badminton stars. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to PNB MetLife for fostering such an exceptional initiative. PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship is more than a competition; it's a platform that nurtures dreams, ignites aspirations, and, I believe, it is laying the foundation for future gold medalists in the making."

