Kamran Akmal accuses Pakistan players of “prioritizing personal goals” after loss against Ireland

New Delhi, May 11 Following Ireland’s historic win over Pakistan in the first of three T20 internationals, former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has accused the players of the national side of “prioritizing personal goals” over the team’s collective good.

Seasoned Andy Balbirnie top scored for Ireland with a 55-ball 77, studded with 10 fours and two sixes, as they successfully chased down the target of 183/5 with a ball to spare after restricting Pakistan to 182/6 in their 20 overs.

This Pakistan team is coming off an awkward series that saw them draw 2-2 against a second string New Zealand side at home. Their poor run of form continues as the side lost in an embarrassing manner against Ireland, a team that they are drawn to face in the group stage of the competition alongside India, United States of America and Canada in group A.

“We will get better when we will try to play good cricket. The players must think about the team and we will continue to lose if things stay like this. I am looking that players are prioritizing personal goals which is not good for the side. The team management will soon identify this," said Akmal on his YouTube channel, Catch and Bat With Akmal.

Akmal’s comments may stem from Babar Azam’s performance who scored 57 off 43 deliveries, criticism followed after the captain’s innings who played at a slow strike rate of 132.5. It took the Irish side 19.5 overs to chase the target of 183 which is why questions arose whether the Pakistan side could have added 10-15 more runs while setting the target.

Credit has to be given to the gritty Irish side as they played exceptionally well to pick up a huge victory in the build up to the World Cup. A victory of this magnitude is sure to lift the spirits of the team as they get set to try and challenge India and Pakistan for the top two spots in their group.

