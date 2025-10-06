Kapil Kumar moves to second place on IGPL Order of Merit after third event

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Kapil Kumar, who grabbed his maiden professional title at the IGPL Invitational, jumped into second place on the IGPL Order of Merit.

The 33-year-old Kapil, who prevailed over teenaged Kartik Singh on the second play-off at the Poona Golf Club, was Tied-6th at the IGPL Chandigarh.

Kapil's total earnings of Rs. 29,93,925 are second only to Gaganjeet Bhullar's Rs. 45,00,000 from two wins at Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, according to a release from IGPL, according to the IGPL press release.

Kartik Singh, who was third at Jaypee and tied eighth before that at Chandigarh, has been in the Top-10 in all three events. Following his runner-up finish in Pune, he has earned Rs. 28,71,557 and is now in third place behind Bhullar and Kapil.

Pukhraj Singh Gill tied 11th in Chandigarh and tied 8th in Jaypee, was 10th in Pune, and is currently lying 4th in the IGPL Order of Merit with earnings of Rs. 21,21,557.

As many as four players have crossed the Rs. 20 lakh mark in just three events, and M Dharma is fifth with Rs. 18,18,000. Sachin Baisoya, Kartik Sharma, Saarthak Chibber, Aman Raj and young Veer Ganapathy occupy the fifth to tenth places.

The top women earner so far after three events is Durga Nittur with Rs. 4,76,400 in overall 31st place, and right behind second among women is Jasmine Shekar with Rs. 4,60,500 and is overall 32nd.

Shat Mishra's team wins Pro-Am in Pune

Professional Shat Mishra led his team to a fine win in the Pro-Am at the IGPL Invitational Pune. Mishra's quartet, which included Maj Gen Vikram Verma, Lt Col Shakti Singh and Group Captain Manoj Gera. They tallied 53.2 points.

They finished ahead of the team led by professional Aadil Bedi, whose teammates were Col. Mohan Nasa, Vikram Puri and Asheer Kapoor.

Bedi's team edged aside the team headed by Aryan Roopa Anand, whose teammates included BK Nihal, Vikrant Tatkare, and Imran Azam.

The winning pros received Rs. 75,000, Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively, while amateurs received attractive prizes and a specially designed IGPL Trophy each.

