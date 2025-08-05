Karnataka emerges victorious at 41st Sub-Junior National Swimming Championships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 : The 41st Sub-Junior National Swimming Championships concluded on Tuesday at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru, with Karnataka emerging as the overall champions.

The host state secured the top spot with a total of 104 points, while Manipur was the runner-up with 81 points, as per a press release from the Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA).

Individually, Koijam Athoiba Singh from Manipur was the Best Male Swimmer of the tournament, earning 28 points. Among the girls, Purvi Ritesh Naik from Goa was the Best Female Swimmer with 19 points.

In the Boys 100m Backstroke, A P Arya Sathar from Tamil Nadu and Krishiv Doshi from Madhya Pradesh were neck to neck from the beginning, pulling ahead of the rest of the pack. In the final stretch, Arya inched ahead to secure the Gold with 1:05.53 while Krishiv finished second with 1:05.74 and Hemanshu Nahakpam, from Manipur, pulled in third with 1:08.90.

The Girls 100m Backstroke witnessed Alfiya M, from Tamil Nadu, and Serena Saroha, from Haryana, leading from the start, but Alfiya M went on a late surge to touch the pads at 1:10.70 and clinch the gold. Serena Saroha finished second with a time of 1:11.84 while Annika Goplani, from Maharashtra, finished third with 1:13.36.

Boys 100m Freestyle saw the lead change between Manipur's Koijam Athoiba Singh and Hemanshu Nahakpam, but Hemanshu was unable to keep up with Koijam, who touched the pads first at 58.59. Hemanshu ended up second at 59.75, and he was joined on the podium by A P Arya Sathar, from Tamil Nadu, with a time of 1:00.79.

Karnataka's Stuti Singh, Maharashtra's Amatullah Dholkawala and Goa's Purvi Ritesh Naik went head to head in the Girls 100m Freestyle but, halfway through, Stuti and Purvi made it a two-horse race with Purvi clinching the top spot with 1:04.40, followed by Stuti with 1:04.49 and Amatullah with 1:05.30.

Results:

Boys -

100m Backstroke

A P Arya Sathar (Tamil Nadu) 1:05.53

Krishiv Doshi (Madhya Pradesh) 1:05.74

Hemanshu Nahakpam (Manipur) 1:08.90

100m Freestyle

Koijam Athoiba Singh (Manipur) 58.59

Hemanshu Nahakpam (Manipur) 59.75

A P Arya Sathar (Tamil Nadu) 1:00.79

400m Freestyle

N Pavan Krishnaa (Karnataka) 4:40.83

Virat Vardhan (Delhi) 4:44.07

Krishiv Doshi (Madhya Pradesh) 4:44.62

200m Medley Relay

Uttar Pradesh (Raj Yadav, Nitesh Nishad, Avinash Nishad, Ansh Pratap Singh) 2:09.39

Manipur (Soram Pietersen, Laitonjam Punghen, Mangalsana Thangjam, Koijam Athoiba Singh) 2:09.77

Tamil Nadu (A P Arya Sathar, N Rohith, Mohit Rajan B, Jitesh Mohana Krishnan) 2:10.75

Girls

100m Backstroke

Alfiya M (Tamil Nadu) 1:10.70

Serena Saroha (Haryana) 1:11.84

Annika Goplani (Maharashtra) 1:13.36

100m Freestyle

Purvi Ritesh Naik (Goa) 1:04.40

Stuti Singh (Karnataka) 1:04.49

Amatullah Dholakwala (Maharashtra) 1:05.30

400m Freestyle

Nyra Bopanna Kalengada (Karnataka) 4:53.96

Purvi Ritesh Naik (Goa) 4:54.63

Annika Goplani (Maharashtra) 4:55.38

200m Medley Relay

Karnataka (Nyra Bopanna Kalengada, Drithi Abhilash, Shwiti Diwakar Suvarna, Stuti Singh) 2:16.71

Tamil Nadu (M Alfiya, J Sri Harshini, Sai Meera Janarthan Janani, R R Poshika) 2:19.57

Gujarat (Parina Kirtan Shah, Smriti Singh, Hiranshi Vikramsingh, Neer Siddharth Shah) 2:20.14.

