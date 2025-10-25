Karnataka’s rising star Srishti Kiran advances to semifinals at ITF J30 Cabarete in Dominican Republic

Bengaluru, Oct 25 Karnataka’s 13-year-old tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran has achieved a significant milestone on the international junior circuit by advancing to the semifinals of the ITF J30 Cabarete in the Dominican Republic, which ended with the final on Saturday.

Displaying maturity well beyond her years, Srishti registered a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory over the Dominican Republic’s Daniela Esther Castillo Macario in the quarterfinals, following her impressive upset of the tournament’s second-seeded Russian, Arina Vansovich, in the pre-quarterfinals. The event was held from October 20 to 25, 2025.

Srishti honed her skills at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) and is rapidly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising young players. She first came into the spotlight when she remained unbeaten while representing India at the ATF U-12 Girls’ Team Championship finals in August 2023.

On the domestic circuit, Srishti currently holds the No. 21 ranking in India’s U-14 girls’ category, underscoring her growing consistency and potential. Her recent performances affirm India’s reputation as a nurturing ground for world-class tennis talent.

Srishti played a crucial role in India's victory at the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Girls' Team Championship in 2023, where she remained unbeaten. According to a report, her impressive performance caught attention beyond Asia, leading to an opportunity to train at RPS Academy in Florida under Gabe Jaramillo's mentorship.

Srishti aims to excel at upcoming tournaments like the Junior Orange Bowl and IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida this year.

Eariier in July, Srishti Kiran when called to be part of Asian team for under-14 competitions as part of the Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP) of International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Srishti, who was training in Florida, USA at that time, attended a three-day camp in Paris before competing in a tournament in France. Thereafter, she participated in another tournament in France before the Asian team moved to Germany and Belgium.

The coaches - Czarina Arevalo of Philippines, Matrin Setiawan of Indonesia and Ranil Harshana Sri Lanka - accompany the Asian players.

