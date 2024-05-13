Karnavati Knights emerge inaugural champions of Gujarat Super League

Ahmedabad, May 13 Karnavati Knights emerged as the inaugural champions of the Gujarat Super League 2024, after a penalty shoot-out victory over Vadodara Warriors in the final on Sunday, at the EKA Arena. Karnavati Knights, who emerged as league-stage toppers with 11 points, took the lead in the 32nd minute as Irfan Abbasi let fly from 25 yards out and picked out the top corner.

Vadodara Warriors equalised 10 minutes into the second half, with Manvir Singh drilling a low shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards. With the score locked at 1-1 until the end of 90 minutes, the final went into penalties, where Karnavati Knights converted all five of them to grab a 5-3 victory.

Daniel Patel scored the winning penalty after goalkeeper Vishal Dube came up big to save Vadodara Warriors' Mohammed Rizwan's spot-kick.

The six-team Gujarat Super League began on May 1 and was played in a single round-robin format. Karnavati Knights remained unbeaten with three wins and two draws, while Vadodara Warriors joined them in the final as runners-up with 10 points.

Ahmedabad Avengers and Saurashtra Spartans missed out narrowly, finishing third and fourth, respectively, with nine points each. Gandhinagar Giants were fifth with three points, while Surat Strikers ended up bottom with a solitary point.

