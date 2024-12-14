Kartikeya Goel wins double gold at 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Delhi's Kartikeya Goel, a distinguished para-athlete, has brought immense pride to the nation by winning two gold medals at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2024, held in Durban, South Africa, on November 28 and 29. Kartikeya's outstanding performance at the event has solidified his status as a trailblazer for Indian para-athletes on the global stage.

Reflecting on his victory, Kartikeya said, as quoted by the World Karate Federation press release: "Winning gold for my country is not just a dream come true; it's a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work. Representing India means the world to me. Every time I wear the Indian jersey, I feel an immense sense of pride and responsibility to give my best and make my nation proud."

At just 22 years old, Kartikeya has overcome incredible challenges to achieve extraordinary success. Born into a family of IITians and engineers, he chose a different path despite losing his hearing and vision due to a severe bout of meningitis. His unwavering determination has made him the only para-karateka from India and South Asia to win two consecutive Continental Championships under the Asian Karate Federationa feat that also secured him the 3rd spot in the world rankings.

Speaking about his journey, Kartikeya said, as noted in the World Karate Federation press release: "My journey hasn't been easy, but every challenge has made me stronger. Karate taught me discipline and resilience, and I hope to inspire other differently-abled individuals to chase their dreams and break barriers."

Kartikeya's career is adorned with numerous accolades, including his exceptional performance at the 2022 US Open and Junior International Cup Karate Championship in Nevada, USA, where he won two gold and one silver medal. He has also secured medals at the I-Karate Championship in Dublin, the Asian Karate Federation Championships in Tashkent, and the 19th Asian Senior Karate and 2nd Para Karate Championship in Malaysia.

His contributions to Indian sports have been widely recognised. In 2022, Shihan Bharat Sharma, Vice-President of the Commonwealth Karate Federation, honoured him with a cash prize of Rs50,000 during a ceremony at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Kartikeya's journey is a beacon of hope and determination. Balancing his academic pursuits with his athletic career, he continues to inspire millions with his unwavering commitment to excellence and his dream of elevating India's presence on the global karate stage.

