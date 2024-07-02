Kerala Blasters FC sign forward Noah Sadaoui on two-year deal

New Delhi, July 2 Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) have secured the services of forward Noah Sadaoui on a two-year contract, which will keep him at the Club until 2026.

The star forward become the club’s first foreign signing of the summer. He will link up with his new team in Thailand, where they are scheduled to kick-off preseason preparations.

The 30-year-old has 54 appearances in the ISL, with a mouth-watering tally of 29 goals and 16 assists to his name over the last two seasons.

Having contributed to a goal in nearly every game he’s played, Noah has quickly risen to prominence as a star in the league and one of the most exciting players in the ISL.

Born in Morocco, Noah has had an impressive footballing journey, showcasing his talents across various leagues and continents. His career began in the youth ranks of Wydad Casablanca, before moving to the United States to join the PDA Academy, the youth team of MLS side New York Red Bulls.

After a successful stint in the US, contributing significantly to his college’s Championship runs and earning numerous All-MAAC First Team Honours, Noah’s professional career took off with a series of significant moves, starting with Israeli Premier League Club Maccabi Haifa in 2013.

His first taste of silverware come with South-African side Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs), when he scored three goals in three appearances to help them lift the 2015 MTN 8.

Between 2015 and 2017, Noah had stints at Miami United, with whom he won the 2016 National Premier Soccer League, Real CD Espana (Honduras), and Al-Khaburah SC (Oman).

On signing with the Blasters, Noah said, "I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters and be part of such a passionate club. The energy and support from the KBFC fans is simply incredible, and I cannot wait to play in front of them. I’m looking forward to contributing to the club’ success and being part of this exciting journey. Together, we can achieve great things and make our mark this season."

It wasn’t until the 2017-18 season that Noah had his break-through goalscoring season, having scored 16 goals in 20 appearances for Omani side Mirbat SC. Noah continued his form with Enppi SC (Egypt), making 6 goal contributions in 17 appearances, before returning to Morocco with MC Oujda. In his two seasons with Oujda, he recorded 12 goals and 6 assists in 43 appearances.

He went on to feature for Raja Casablanca and AS FAR, two of Morocco’s most decorated and successful clubs, before making a move to the Indian Super League (ISL) with FC Goa in 2022.

Noah has 4 National team appearances since his debut in 2021. Most notably, he started in the semi-finals and the finals of the 2021 African Nations Championship, helping Morocco to the title.

Karolis Skinkys, club's sporting director said, "I’m very happy Noah joined us to help reach our targets. Obviously we expect him to be one of most important players in our team and one of best players in the league like he was during the last two ISL seasons. I really appreciate his desire to join Kerala Blasters and feel that this association can be very successful."

