Khelo India Youth Games created sports environment in state: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that January is the golden month for Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is full of enthusiasm and it's due to many exciting programs happening this month. Khelo India Youth Games has created a sports environment in the state.Actually, the game is life and life is also a game. I call upon the players to study a lot and also play. No stone will be left unturned for the development of sports. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan addressed the youth games 2022 torch, unveiling of mascot and theme song launch program at Shaurya Smarak.

Union Minister of State for Sports Nishith Pramanik, Minister for Sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Minister of State for Public Health Brijendra Singh Yadav were present.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Bhopal will be made a sports hub. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Ministry for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister said that the player who wins in international and Olympic Games will be given INR 5 lakh by the state government for training. Medal-winning players will be directly made DSP and Deputy Collector. He said that sports would also be a career. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will leave no stone unturned to create a new history in this event. The state will perform better in sports. Chief Minister Chouhan said that Khelo India Youth Games will be a wonderful programme. Khelo India Youth Games will be held in the state from January 30 to February 11. The state remains ahead in the competition, so the players here should practice from now itself. He told the players to play hard and win.

Union Minister of State for Sports Nishith Pramanik said that Madhya Pradesh is beautiful and full of diversity. The state is blessed by Mahakal. He said that Prime Minister Modi is engaged in making Sports India from Young India by taking India's youth power along with him. Due to the efforts of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Sports Minister, remarkable changes have taken place in the sports sector in Madhya Pradesh in a very short span of time. He said that other states should take inspiration and learn from Madhya Pradesh. The Central Government is working to provide a platform to the talented players of the country through Mission Khelo. The Union Minister of State for Sports said that this year's Khelo India will break all previous records. More than 7 thousand players will join it. It will create a history.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, we are becoming heroes from zero. Chief Minister Chouhan is constantly making efforts to make Bhopal a sports hub. Prime Minister's dream is to take sports to every village.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan launched the theme song of the Khelo India Youth Games by pressing the remote button. He sent off the Mashal (smart flashlight). A laser display rang out in the sky to convey the message of the Khelo India Youth Games and the atmosphere was upbeat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor