Kho Kho Player Sachin Bhargo awarded prestigious Vikram Award by MP government

New Delhi, Aug 6 Rising Kho Kho player Sachin Bhargo has been conferred the prestigious Vikram Award - 2023 by the Madhya Pradesh Government, in recognition of his excellence in the sport at the national and international level.

Bhargo, who represented India at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, was among 11 sports persons awarded with Vikram Award by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh held at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal on Tuesday

Instituted on May 15, 1990, the Vikram Award is Madhya Pradesh’s highest sporting honour. It carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, awarded to athletes with outstanding performances in senior-level national and international tournaments.

A native of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, 25-year-old Sachin Bhargo is currently employed with the Income Tax Department in Mumbai through the Sports Quota, having secured the job in 2024 thanks to his achievements in Kho Kho. He credits his journey and success to his coach Praveen Sangte, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) leadership of Shri Sudhanshu Mittal and Dr. MS Tyagi, and the support of his family.

“The efforts of KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal ji and Shri MS Tyagi ji in promoting Kho Kho are remarkable. It is because of their efforts that Kho Kho is now at par with any other. Kho Kho athletes now have both recognition and employment opportunities,” said Bhargo.

Congratulating the awardee, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal added, “Kho Kho has been at the helm of transforming the lives of athletes. There are recognitions, awards, government jobs, and a lot more. Moreover, the respect that Kho Kho players are now commanding attracts many young players towards making a career in Kho Kho.”

More than 3,000 Kho Kho players have so far secured employment across central and state government departments, PSUs, and paramilitary forces, with the sport emerging as a transformative force in athletes’ lives.

KKFI has also instituted a wide range of awards including the Rani Laxmi Bai Award & Eklavya Award for senior category; Bharat Award & Ila Award in the Sub-junior category; and Abhimanyu Award & Janaki Award in the junior category.

In the Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh for 2023, Madhya Pradesh Government honoured 11 Vikram awardees, 11 Eklavya awardees, along with 3 Vishwamitra awardees and 1 Lifetime Achievement recipients. In addition to this, 82 athletes who won medals at the 38th National Games (34 gold, 25 silver, and 23 bronze medals), were also awarded.

