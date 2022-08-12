Kiteboarding National Championship: Jehan Hoshi Driver, Katya Saini secure top honours

Mysuru, Aug 12 Jehan Hoshi Driver and Katya Saini secured top honours in the Kiteboarding National Championship here on Friday.

Jehan from Quest Adventure Sports secured 1st ranking through this victory. Hometown Girl Katya Saini of Aqua Outback finished in second place in the multi class event and secured the second ranking. The 67-year-old Philip Dartnell of Goa from achting Association finished 3rd in the race. Jehan and Katya were also awarded the gold medals fot their wins.

The National Kiteboarding Championship was held under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI) at KRS backwaters, Mysuru. Trishna Sailing Club conducting the event. KRS backwaters is a spectacular location for kiteboarding with strong winds during the monsoons and fresh water.

After the race women's gold medal winner Katya Saini said, "It was really exciting for me to kiteboard in my hometown. I could perform well here as I had the advantage of knowing the conditions pretty well."

The Kiteboarding Nationals was a part of the YAI Youth Multi Class Sailing and Kiteboarding Championship 2022.

