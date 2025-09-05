KKFI celebrates selection of 24 Kho Kho athletes into CISF

New Delhi [India], September 5 : In a proud moment for Indian Kho Kho, 24 players - 12 men and 12 women - have been selected for the post of Head Constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), through the sports quota.

The said athletes cracked the recruitment trials, conducted at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, as per a release from KKFI.

All selected athletes are accomplished players from across the country, from states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, and several others.

These players have performed on several prestigious platforms, including the National Games, bilateral international series, and the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held earlier this year.

A few who cracked the recruitment trials also featured in the high-energy Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League (Seasons 1 & 2), further elevating their reputation as top-tier performers.

Their induction into the CISF stands as yet another milestone in the growing recognition of one of India's oldest and most dynamic traditional sports - Kho Kho, as a sport of excellence and opportunity.

Welcoming the development, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), said, "It is heartening to see our young Kho Kho players successfully making it to the merit list. The growing recognition of Kho Kho is creating career pathways and motivating more youngsters to dream big in this sport. This success not only benefits individual athletes but also reinforces the growing stature of Kho Kho in India's sporting landscape."

Highlighting the social impact, MS Tyagi, Chairman, Administration & Organisation, KKFI, added, "Most of our Kho Kho athletes come from humble beginnings, with immense perseverance guiding their rise to national and international platforms. Securing a stable government job through the sports quota provides them and their families with pride, dignity, and security, while encouraging them to continue contributing to the sport. We thank the central and state governments for constantly supporting indigenous games through employment opportunities."

So far, more than 3,000 Kho Kho players across India have benefitted from employment opportunities under sports quota schemes in sectors such as the Railways, Income Tax, Banks, Postal Services, and various paramilitary forces. The induction of 24 players into the CISF is being hailed as another significant milestone in the sport's journey towards greater recognition and sustainability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor