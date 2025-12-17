Kolkata Police Commissioner says Messi event schedule changed at last minute

Kolkata, Dec 17 Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Wednesday said that Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event schedule at the Salt Lake Stadium was changed at the last minute and that following the change, the police department did not hear from the organiser anymore.

According to the police commissioner, Messi was initially scheduled to stay at the Taj Bengal, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Later, the event schedule was altered and Messi stayed at the Hyatt, located adjacent to the Salt Lake Stadium, which comes under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar Police.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Police’s annual sports competition, Manoj Verma said: “Satadru Dutta had come to talk about Messi staying at the Taj Bengal. But after the event was shifted to a different location, there was no further discussion with him.”

Satadru Dutta is currently in police custody. From the beginning, there were allegations that the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 broke out due to the presence of a large number of political leaders, celebrities and organisers.

Everyone knew from the start that Messi would be staying at the Hyatt. However, it is alleged that he was initially supposed to stay at the Taj Bengal, and after the change to a different five-star hotel, Satadru Dutta did not contact the Kolkata Police.

On Tuesday, the committee formed by the Chief Minister and headed by retired Justice Asim Kumar Roy submitted its preliminary report on the incident.

The committee also includes Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty.

The police have been asked to submit a report on their role on the day of the incident, how the arrangements were made, and how surveillance was conducted. Reports were sought from the police and the sports department within 24 hours.

On December 13, the Salt Lake Stadium was full long before Messi’s event began.

Spectators were waiting to see their favourite footballer.

As soon as Messi arrived, many people surrounded him, trying to take pictures. Messi’s security guards were also present. Overall, a chaotic situation prevailed.

Spectators complained that they could not even see Messi. The football superstar left the field within just 22 minutes. After that, vandalism began.

Chairs and bottles were thrown onto the field from the stands. Many spectators broke down the gates and entered the field. Vandalism occurred in the galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. Following the incident, the state government formed an investigation committee.

Event organiser Satadru Dutta was later arrested.

On Tuesday, Aroop Biswas resigned from his position as Sports Minister, while top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, were issued show-cause notices.

