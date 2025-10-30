Kolkata set to 'Ride for Change' with Kolkata Cyclothon 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 : The City of Joy is gearing up for its most significant celebration of fitness, sustainability, and community spirit as Coal India presents Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. The event is organised by Loha Foundation, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Fit India Movement. Kolkata is set to pedal towards change, as registrations have officially opened for the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, according to a press release.

This citywide movement, themed "Ride for Change, Ride for Kolkata," will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, inviting an expected 3000+ citizens to celebrate fitness, promote green mobility, and champion community spirit. The cycling festival will transform Kolkata's iconic streets into a vibrant carnival of wheels uniting cyclists, families, students, and professionals. The mega event boasts a total prize pool of Rs 5.5 lakh and exclusive gift hampers for winners through the lucky draw.

The Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 is more than a cycling event it is a nationwide movement to promote fitness, sustainable mobility, and community wellness. This fitness celebration is not restricted to a cycle ride; if the participants do not have a cycle, they can still participate in the 5 KM Fun Run.

Supported by civic authorities and aligned with national initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the event aims to position Kolkata among India's leading cycling-friendly cities.

"A healthy human, a healthy family and a healthy society, this is the path to 'Shresth Bharat'. This is what PM Narendra Modi had said. Building on that vision, Fit India builds daily habits; 'Sundays on Cycle' makes them weekly; and the Kolkata Cyclothon invites every citizen to rideor runtoward a fit, healthy and joyful Kolkata," said Amar Jyoti, Regional Director, SAI Kolkata.

"Through Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, we want every Kolkatan to experience the power of cycling for health, for the environment, and for the community. It is a movement to reclaim our streets and rediscover the joy of sustainable living. The City of Joy should become a beacon of fitness. There will be prize money for 5 Km & 10 Km, also," said Krishna Prakash IPS, Honorary Race Director.

"We want to make a Fitness Extravaganza in Kolkata where every citizens with or without cycles can enjoy; That is why we have kept the registration fees barest minimum ever in India" said Meher Tiwari, Event Director, Loha Foundation.

"For the last 45 Sundays, Kolkata's community has shown up- Sunday after Sunday - turning 'Sundays on Cycle' into a living habit. Their energy, discipline and consistency inspire- and fuel-the Kolkata Cyclothon," said Dongari Lakshman, Assistant Director, SAI RC Kolkata.

"Will Support the Organizers of Kolkata Cyclothon in every way possible for the smooth co-ordination of the event" said Kuldip Sonawane, DCP Bidhannagar Police.

