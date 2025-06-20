Konstas & Inglis return, Marnus axed as Aus name squad for Windies series opener

Melbourne, June 20 Opener Sam Konstas and reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will both play in the first Test against West Indies as Australia named a new-look batting line-up for the first Test against the West Indies in Barbados next week, with Steve Smith forced out of the side through injury and an out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne dropped.

Smith will miss the opening match of the three-Test series Indies on the Tour of the West Indies. Smith has been ruled out with the finger injury sustained in the World Test Championship against South Africa. He is still in the running to play the second match, Cricket Australia said.

Smith avoided surgery and travelled with the squad to the Caribbean but will be required to keep his right digit in a splint for up to eight weeks following the compound dislocation.

Labuschagne's omission comes after he opened in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa to accommodate Cameron Green's return to the side at No.3, with the Queenslander managing scores of 17 and 22 before falling caught behind to Marco Jansen in both innings.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas would come into the XI for the opening match in place of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that. We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers," Bailey said.

The incoming pair have impressed in their early outings, with Konstas turning heads in taking on world No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah and compiling a half-century on Boxing Day in Melbourne, and Inglis scoring a century on Test debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

"In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition. Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects.

"We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively," he added.

Bailey indicated the batting order and final XI would be confirmed closer to first ball.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor