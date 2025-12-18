La Liga: Villarreal meet Barcelona in vital clash as pressure stays on Real Madrid coach Alonso

Madrid, Dec 18 The last round of La Liga in 2025 gets underway on Friday and has some vital matches at both the top and the bottom end of the table. The standout game of the weekend sees third-place Villarreal at home to league leaders FC Barcelona on Sunday afternoon, although both sides will go into the clash in very different spirits.

Barcelona battled past third-tier Guadalajara on Tuesday to qualify for the fourth round of the Copa del Rey, but Villarreal crashed out of the competition away to second division leaders Racing Santander to continue a miserable run of cup form both in Spain and in Europe.

This is the game that La Liga wanted to play in Miami, but instead the Estadio de la Ceramica is the venue as Barcelona look to ramp up the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table, while Villarreal aim to confirm their candidacy for the title, despite a long list of absentees including Pape Gueye, Gerard Moreno, Thomas Partey and Dani Parejo, reports Xinhua.

Much-questioned Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso survived last weekend's visit to Deportivo Alaves, but his credit suffered another setback as his team made hard work of its Copa del Rey tie against third-tier Talavera on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe once again assuring his side's win.

Alonso's side will finish the year at home to Sevilla, who were knocked out of the Copa by Alaves on Wednesday, and the Real Madrid coach needs to end 2025 with a convincing win. He recovers Fran Garcia at left back, but still has injuries to Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga, while Alvaro Carreras is suspended, and Brahim Diaz has gone to the African Cup of Nations.

Sevilla also have a long injury list, including Akor Adams and defender Kike Salas.

Atletico Madrid was also made to work hard in the Copa on Wednesday night before defeating Atletico Baleares, but Diego Simeone made a host of changes to his side ahead of Sunday's visit to Girona.

Girona didn't have a cup game in midweek and should be fresh, but coach Michel Sanchez has a long list of absentees, including forward Cristhian Stuani and Azzedine Ounahi, who is also at the African Cup. The weekend gets underway on Friday with Valencia facing Mallorca as both sides look to put space between themselves and the bottom three.

Guillermo Almada debuts as Oviedo's third coach of the season with a home game against Celta Vigo, looking for a third consecutive league win to ease the pain of a cup exit in Albacete.

Ion Ansotegi is again in the Real Sociedad dugout for the visit to the bottom of the table Levante in another direct relegation clash. The good news for Ansotegi is that striker Milkel Oyarzabal should be available after injury.

Osasuna and Alaves have a game between close neighbours on Saturday, while Elche face a Rayo Vallecano that is without Spain winger Jorge de Frutos, with a knee injury, while Pathe Cisse is another who is now in Morocco.

Betis are at home to Getafe, while Athletic Club Bilbao have Aitor Paredes as their only fit central defender for Monday's game at home to an Espanyol side looking for a fourth consecutive league win.

