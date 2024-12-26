Lakshya Sen to participate in first season of King Cup International Badminton Open

Shenzhen [China], December 26 : Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is among the eight elite players set to compete in the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024, scheduled from December 27 to 29 in Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.

The inaugural edition of the tournament, launched by two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China, will feature eight men's singles players vying for the prestigious title.

The King Cup International Badminton Open is a non-ranking event and is not part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar.

Leading the star-studded field is Paris 2024 silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who is the reigning world champion and world No. 5. Denmark's world No. 2 Anders Antonsen is the top-ranked player in the competition.

Lakshya Sen, a Paris 2024 semi-finalist, joins a strong line-up that includes 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, and Frenchman Alex Lanier.

China's challenge will be led by two 18-year-old local players, Hu Zhe An and Wang Zi Jun, both currently ranked outside the top 100.

Lakshya Sen is set to face Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in his quarter-final match on Friday. The tournament adopts a single-elimination format, comprising 10 matches in total.

An exhibition match on Sunday will see legends Lin Dan and Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat face off. Lin Dan, a gold medallist at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, will take on Athens 2004 champion Taufik Hidayat, now retired.

King Cup International Badminton Open 2024 players and draw:

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs Anders Antonsen (DEN)

Alex Lanier (FRA) vs Wang Zi Jun (CHN)

Angus Ng Ka Long (HKG) vs Lakshya Sen (IND)

Hu Zhe An (CHN) vs Loh Kean Yew (SGP)

King Cup International Badminton Open 2024 schedule:

December 27, Friday: Opening round matches

December 28, Saturday: Semi-finals and exhibition match

December 29, Sunday: Third-place match, final, and 'King's Showdown'

