Lancashire sign Gloucestershire pacer Ajeet Singh Dale on three-year contract

Manchester, Aug 2 Lancashire Cricket have signed Gloucestershire fast bowler Ajeet Singh Dale on a three-year contract on Saturday.

Dale will make the move to Old Trafford on November 1, ahead of the 2026 season, after the Red Rose beat several counties to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting fast bowling prospects in English domestic cricket, following a string of impressive performances for both Gloucestershire and England Lions.

He began his career at Hampshire, making his First-Class debut in 2020, before making the move to Gloucestershire in 2022 and debuting in both white-ball formats that same season.

In 37 First-Class appearances, Dale, known for his pace and ability to swing the ball, has taken 87 wickets and from 15 matches in the T20 Blast has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 27.

This summer, his most productive to date with 25 wickets in the County Championship, Dale was selected by England Lions and made his debut against India A at Canterbury.

Speaking about making the move to Old Trafford, Dale said, "I’m really excited to be joining Lancashire and can’t wait to get started with the club in November. Lancashire has an exceptionally strong squad, which can compete across all formats and I’m looking forward to pushing myself in a new environment while contributing towards success for this great club.

“I have heard great things about the set-up and facilities at Old Trafford and I’m confident it’s the right place for me to take the next step in my career with the Red Rose.”

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton also commented on the move. “We are thrilled to have secured Ajeet’s services ahead of the 2026 season. Ajeet is an exciting young fast bowler with genuine pace and a real hunger to keep on developing and improving his game.

“He has impressed us with his performances at Gloucestershire during the last couple of seasons, he bowled extremely well in the County Championship match at Old Trafford in May, and we believe he has all the attributes to thrive at Lancashire.

“We believe he will add a lot to our bowling attack and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow over the next three seasons as part of our group of pace bowlers.”

