Leicester City is extra motivated to give best possible farewell to Jamie Vardy, says Ruud

Leicester, May 3 Leicester City fans are dreading the end of the Premier League season, not just because they have been relegated from the top tier, because it marks the end of Jamie Vardy’s tenure with the Foxes which saw him become one of the most loved figures in club history.

As Vardy’s approaching departure grows nearer, just two home matches remain in Leicester blue for the legendary figure. City’s Manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy reiterated the need to give everything possible in the final games in order to honour his legacy at the Club.

Leicester will host Southampton, another side which has been relegated this season, on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

“There’s a combination of motivational factors that I think are important to consider. The best possible farewell for Jamie, competing against a Southampton side that we will also face next season, and finishing the season on a positive note as much as possible and taking these moments into next season.

“That is why we have to find the motivation and show those actions and behaviours on the pitch on Saturday. It’s up to us as well, I always say it. With the stature that Jamie has within this club, the farewell of the best-ever player and most successful in the history of the club, that will take care of itself.

“We should show performances like the ones against Brighton and Liverpool in the sense of intensity, aggressiveness and willingness to play. Of course, the extra motivation is to get the best possible farewell to Jamie and he deserves that. I think the players will show that on Saturday,” said Ruud to Leicester City’s media team.

The 38-year-old has firmly cemented his place in Leicester City’s history over an incredible 13-year spell with the club. He netted 198 goals in 497 appearances and was instrumental in their stunning Premier League title win in 2016.

The former England striker also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles with the Foxes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor