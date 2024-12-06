Lionel Messi named MVP for 2024 season in Major League Soccer

New Delhi, Dec 6 Lionel Messi has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Major League Soccer (MLS) for the 2024 season, claiming the Landon Donovan MLS MVP title by capping off a remarkable season in which he led Inter Miami CF to unprecedented heights. The Argentine icon’s impact on the field was undeniable, as he helped Miami secure their first-ever Supporters' Shield title and set a new MLS single-season points record with 74.

Messi’s individual performance was equally extraordinary. Despite missing games due to injury and international commitments with the Copa América, he finished the season with 36 goal contributions (20 goals and 16 assists), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history.

Messi played just 19 matches and accumulated 1,485 minutes, yet his ability to influence the game was unmatched. He averaged a record-breaking 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes, scoring or assisting in 15 of those 19 appearances, and registering multiple goal contributions 11 times.

With Messi in the lineup, Inter Miami was nearly unstoppable, posting a record of 12 wins-1 loss-6 draws in regular-season play. Miami averaged an impressive 2.68 goals per match during this stretch.

The team also made history by becoming the first in MLS to record at least 11 wins both at home and on the road. Messi’s leadership and playmaking abilities were key to the team's success, propelling them to new heights in the league.

In 2024, Messi joined an exclusive group of MLS players, becoming only the third to record at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season, following Carlos Vela (2019 LAFC) and Sebastian Giovinco (2015 Toronto FC).

Messi’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award marks another milestone in his storied career, and he becomes the fifth Argentine to win the prestigious honour. This recognition comes in his first full MLS season after joining Miami in July 2023, where he proved to be the league’s most valuable player and an irreplaceable force on the pitch.

