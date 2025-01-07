Liverpool look to outshine Spurs in Carabao Cup SF after high-scoring league clash

Liverpool, Jan 7 League leaders Liverpool would be wary of battling it out with Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semifinal clash after engaging in a high-scoring goal-fest against Ange Postecoglu’s side two weeks back which saw Arne Slot’s side prevail 6-3. Slot remained adamant that it is important for his side to maintain their identity in the game and praised his opponents.

“I think what we expect before we go into the game is that two teams have such a clear identity and playing style, that is I think what most people expect to see tomorrow again as well. They have their identity, we have our own identity, and both teams trying to force that identity towards the other.

“Large parts of the away game two weeks ago, we could show our identity. But there were definitely also parts in the game where they showed how good of a team they are. Scoring three goals against us is also an accomplishment. I know we scored six in the game as well but scoring three against us, not many teams have done [that] until now,” said Slot in a press conference.

Slot also offered an update on the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg away at Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder was forced to miss the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend due to illness.

Asked if he is expecting to have the No.8 available for the trip to Spurs, Slot told a press conference on Tuesday morning: "Yesterday he wasn't in yet. If he's in today, I would doubt if he's available to start the game. But hopefully, he's in today. Yesterday he wasn't."

On the possibility of rotating his squad for the trip to Spurs, the head coach added, "I think if you look at all the fixtures we've had this season, there are so many things going into a line-up – short-term, long-term, qualities of the opponent, where are my players [at]?

"So it's going to always be a decision made about, in our opinion, the best line-up for tomorrow. In some situations, for Southampton away or other games, in my opinion, the best line-up was the ones that didn't start a lot. Let's see what that is tomorrow for the game we play against Tottenham," he said.

