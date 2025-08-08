Liverpool Women appoint Gareth Taylor as head coach

Liverpool, Aug 8 Liverpool FC Women have announced Gareth Taylor as the club’s new head coach.

The 52-year-old joins the Reds with a wealth of Women’s Super League experience and a history of winning trophies in the women’s game.

Taylor left Manchester City in March after a five-year spell in charge that included triumphs in the Women’s FA Cup and League Cup, as well as runner-up finishes in the WSL, missing out only on goal difference in 2023-24.

He had previously coached within City’s men’s academy for several years, latterly with the U18s group, before taking over the women’s side in 2020.

His managerial journey followed an 18-year playing career during which he made almost 600 appearances in the Football League and scored more than 140 goals, as well as earning 15 international caps for Wales.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach. Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of this club, and I am really looking forward to the task ahead," said Taylor in a statement.

“Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way.”

LFC Women managing director Andy O’Boyle said, “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Gareth to the club. This has been a very detailed process and it was clear that Gareth was the outstanding candidate. He has a proven track record of building successful, identity-driven teams and his ability to develop players and help them reach the next level is second to none.

“We have a very clear vision of how we will return LFC Women to the upper echelons of the game and this is a crucial step on that journey. We want our team playing with a clear identity as a Liverpool team, playing Liverpool football in front of passionate Liverpool fans. Gareth shares that vision and we believe he has the qualities and experience to deliver it.”

Taylor’s former assistant, Chad Gribble, will also join the Reds with immediate effect as part of the backroom coaching staff, while Amber Whiteley, who acted as interim head coach following the departure of Matt Beard in February, will remain with the club as an assistant coach.

Gribble spent more than a decade at Exeter City leading youth development before leaving to head the professional development phase at Doncaster Rovers, where he also served as assistant head coach.

A year at Hull City as professional development lead also came prior to linking up with Taylor in the WSL.

“I’d also like to welcome Chad to the club, someone whose previous experience with Gareth can prove invaluable,” added O’Boyle.

“And I’d like to thank Amber for the excellent work she did alongside the rest of the coaching team in the final few months of last season. We’re delighted she has agreed to continue her coaching pathway with us and look forward to her continued development as a top coach.”

Taylor has begun immediately working with the squad as their preparations continue for the new season. He will be in charge for Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground.

