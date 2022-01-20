Looking forward to new challenge of playing for Bengaluru Torpedoes, says Vinayak Rokhade

With the Prime Volleyball League scheduled to begin on February 5 in Kochi, Bengaluru Torpedoes'expressed happiness for representing his team in the tournament.

Bengaluru Torpedoes are currently practising in the ongoing camp in Mysore for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League.

"We are all really excited to perform in the tournament and give it our best for the Bengaluru Torpedoes team. Of course, there will be a bio-bubble situation, so we would have to adjust to that, but I am also really looking forward to that as it would be a new challenge," said Vinayak as per an official release.

He further emphasised that this is a great opportunity for players from Karnataka and other parts of India to gain exposure of playing with some of the most elite volleyball players from abroad.

"It will also be a great opportunity to learn from the foreign players in the tournament because they will have different styles of playing. I am hoping to pick up a few things and become a better player," said Vinayak.

Vinayak, who forayed into volleyball in 2007 when his school teachers in the Belgaum district of Karnataka approached him for his well-built physique, said it was the support he received in his budding days that he could hone his skills as an International player.

"My parents always told me to take a chance and assess whether it can be done or not. They said there is no point in repenting later in life that maybe there was a chance in sports that you missed out on," Vinayak said.

He made his international debut in 2013 when he was selected for the Junior Indian Team, and the next year, he played for the U-21 Indian team. In 2015, Vinayak received his first call-up to the senior Indian team and he represented the nation at the Asian Championship in Iran.

"It was a great feeling representing the country and wearing the Indian jersey. Representing India in volleyball was one of the most memorable highlights of my career," he said.

Another special moment of his career came in 2018 when he was part of the Karnataka squad that lifted the Senior Nationals title for the first time.

The Prime Volleyball League will feature 24 games and the League will shortly be announcing the fixtures for the upcoming season of action.

Prime Volleyball League will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022 onwards.

( With inputs from ANI )

