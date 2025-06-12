Madhya Pradesh League unveils commentary panel season 2

Gwalior, June 12 The second edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 is set to kick off in Gwalior from June 12 to June 24 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. The excitement is set to go up a notch with the announcement of a commentary panel that will lead the tournament coverage across television and digital platforms.

Leading the panel is Padma Shri Sushil Doshi, the iconic Hindi commentator from Indore, whose voice has been synonymous with Indian cricket for decades. Joining him is Amey Khurasia, former India international and a respected figure in Madhya Pradesh cricket circles. The panel also features Reema Malhotra, former India women's team all-rounder and a regular voice in the sport.

Adding further depth to the panel is Suhaas Vedham, a prominent voice in sports broadcasting known for his witty & engaging style, and knowledgeable commentary, across formats. Representing the host city, Naveen Shrivastava, Gwalior’s own acclaimed commentator, adds a strong local connect to the broadcast team and brings his years of domestic cricket coverage to the fore.

The tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app, while the live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select.

The league will open with a highly anticipated clash between Gwalior Cheetahs and debutants Chambal Ghariyals on June 12.

Organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), MPL T20 2025 aims to deliver high-quality cricket, elevate local talent, and create a strong broadcast experience with the support of its experienced and celebrated commentary panel.

Men’s Teams:

Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

