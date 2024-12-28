Magnus Carlsen disqualified from chess championship for wearing jeans, fined USD 200

New York [US], December 28 : The International Chess Federation (FIDE) issued notice to five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and fined USD 200 for breaching the dress code during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships.

Carlsen was also disqualified from taking part in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after the Norwegian chess grandmaster refused to comply with FIDE's dress code.

FIDE took to their official social media handle and said that the Chief Arbiter informed Carlsen of the breach and requested him to change his attire. However, Carlsen declined to abide by the rules and as a result, he was not paired for round nine of the tournament.

The federation further stated that the decision was made impartially and applies equally to all the chess players.

"FIDE statement regarding Magnus Carlsen's dress code breach FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants. Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event. The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players," FIDE stated in a statement.

The statement added that the dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission. The official body also confirmed that Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes.

"Earlier in the day, another participant, Mr. Ian Nepomniachtchi, was also fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes. However, Mr. Nepomniachtchi complied, changed into approved attire, and continued to play in the tournament. The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event. FIDE has also ensured that the players' accommodation is within a short walking distance from the playing venue, making adherence to the rules more convenient. FIDE remains committed to promoting chess and its values, including respect for the rules that all participants agree to follow," it added.

Magnus Carlsen has been the reigning World No. 1 since 2011 with a live rating of 2831 (November). His storied career includes five-time World Classical Chess Champion, reigning Five-time World Rapid Champion, reigning Seven-time World Blitz Champion, 2023 Chess World Cup Champion and six-time Norway Chess Champion.

