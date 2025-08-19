Maharaj five-for leads South Africa to their biggest ODI win over Australia

Cairns, Aug 19 Keshav Maharaj weaved magic to help South Africa defeat Australia by 98 runs, their biggest win over the hosts in ODI’s, at the Cazalys Stadium on Tuesday. The Mitchell Marsh-led side were bundled out for 198 in their chase of 297.

After being put to bat first, half centuries by Aiden Markram (82), Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) saw the Proteas build a solid total of 296/8. The pitch surely belonged to the spinners as Travis Head was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, registering figures of 4-57.

Markram and Ryan Rickleton (33) continued to develop their strong showing at the top of the South African batting order and built a solid 92-run stand before the latter holed out to mid-off while attempting to hit Head.

Markram looked set to be going on to score a big total, having batted at a strike rate of just over 100 and found the boundary on nine occasions, before knicking off Ben Dwarshuis. Bavuma and Breetzke settled in well and once again before the latter found the top edge while attempting to smack Adam Zampa for six and lost his wicket. Tristan Stubbs (0) and ODI debutant Dewald Brevis (6) played only two balls each before both fell to Head in the same over.

Wiaan Mulder (31*) was the only batter in the middle order which showed resistance while Australia did well to restrict the visitors, giving away only 73 runs in the final 10 overs.

With the highest total at the venue to chase down, Australia started off well with Travis Head (27) and Marsh (88) racking 60 for the first wicket.

In an attempt to go down the wicket on Prenelan Subrayen, Head missed the ball and was subsequently stumped by Rickleton, becoming Subrayen’s first ODI wicket. From theron out, Australia had no answers to the question Maharaj had for them as the Slow Left arm Orthodox claimed five wickets in between the eighth and 16th over, running through the Australian middle order.

Skipper Marsh stood tall on the other end with both Maharah and Subrayen weaving their magic. The left-handed allrounder scored 88, and put on a 71-run stand with Ben Dwarshuis (33) before both fell to Nandre Burger.

Lungi Ngidi dismissed Nathan Ellis (14) and Adam Zampa (11) to seal the comprehensive victory in 40.5 overs.

Brief Score: South Africa 296/8 in 50 overs (Markram 82, Bavuma 65; Head 4-57) beat Australia 198 in 40.5 overs (Marsh 88; Maharaj 5-33) by 98 runs.

