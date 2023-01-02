Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy to start from January 3

Amateur Riders Club will host the prestigious Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, a Polo game to be played as part of the 76th Annual Horse show and Polo tournament Programme. The tournament's inaugural match will be on 3 January, and the finals will take place on 7 January 2023 here at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

There are five teams participating in the tournament and each team will play against two of the other four teams as per the draws. Each winner will be awarded two points and the two teams with the highest points will face each other in the finals. If there is a tie between 3 or more teams, then a penalty shoot will take place to determine the two finalists.

Each team consists of four players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills. The teams are Dynamix Achievers, Sternhagen Polo, RD Polo, Mayfair Polo and Madon Polo.

In team Mayfair Polo the polo players are Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Siddhant Sharma (+4) and Daniel Otamendi (+5). In team Madon Polo the polo players are Ziyad Madon (-2), Salim Azmi (+2), Dhruv Pal Godara (+3), and Simran Shergill (+5).

In team Dynamix Achievers the polo players are Zeeshan Merchant (-2), Chris Mackenzie (+6) and Syed Shamsheer Ali (+4). In team Sternhagen Polo the polo players are Chirag Parekh (-1), Shyam Mehta (0), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (+3) and Manuel Llorente (+6). In team RD Polo the polo players are Rahul Dwarkadas (0), Mitesh Mehta (0), H.H. Sawai Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (+4) and Abhimanyu Pathak (+4).

On the inaugural day Mayfair Polo will face off against Madon polo at 3.30 pm and in the following match of the day, RD Polo will go up against Sternhagen Polo at 4.30 pm.

( With inputs from ANI )

