Maharaja Trophy 2025: Sisodia sizzles as Gulbarga Mystics defeat Shivamogga Lions by 10 wickets 

Mysore (Karnataka), Aug 16 Openers Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose combined in a fiery unbeaten stand to make light work of a revised target of 92 runs (VJD Method), guiding the Gulbarga Mystics to a 10-wicket victory over the Shivamogga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy. The Gulbarga Mystics snapped out of a two-match losing streak and scripted the Lions’ fourth consecutive loss.

Earlier, the Lions were set up by Dhruv Prabhakar’s crucial knock of 44 runs in 27 balls, before rain curtailed their innings at 127/5 in 15.5 overs. Shashi Kumar K. was the pick of the Mystics' bowling attack with two crucial wickets.

Chasing the revised target, Sisodia (58 not out off 24) and Jose (34 not out off 15) went on an early onslaught. Sisodia launched into Vidwath Kaverappa in the opening over, clearing the ropes once and striking two crisp boundaries. Jose then tore into the Kaverappa in the third over, plundering 24 runs with a six and four consecutive fours, putting the Mystics firmly in control.

The pair brought up their fifty-run partnership in just 19 balls, with Sisodia adding three more sixes to bring his side to 74 for no loss at the end of five overs. The Mystics cruised home in 6.3 overs, sealing the game with remarkable ease.

Put in to bat first, the Lions had started brightly as openers Nihal Ullal (17 off 10) and Prabhakar raced to 25 runs in the first two overs. Ullal, however, fell in the third over to Vyshak Vijaykumar. Supported by Tushar Singh (22 off 23), Prabhakar kept the scoreboard ticking, striking two fours and a six to carry the Lions to 56/1 by the end of the Power-play.

The duo added 40 runs for the second wicket before Tushar was caught at cover off Monish Reddy, leaving the Lions at 70/2. Prabhakar continued to impress, lofting Prithviraj for a six and a boundary over covers in a display of elegant strokeplay.

But after Rohit Kumar (3) was run out, off-spinner Shashi Kumar K turned the tide. He first removed Prabhakar in the 12th over, before pulling off a spectacular running catch off his own bowling to dismiss Aneeshwar Gautam (6), reducing the Lions to 110/5. Anirudha Joshi (15*) and Hardik Raj (15*) were unbeaten when rain stopped play in the 16th over.

Brief scores:

Shivamogga Lions 127/5 in 15.5 overs (Dhruv Prabhakar 44, Tushar Singh 22; Shashi Kumar K 2-22) lost to Gulbarga Mystics 93/0 in 6.3 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 58* runs off 24 balls, Nikin Jose 34* off 15 balls) by 10 wickets via VJD Method

