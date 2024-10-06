Maharashtra Government, SAI sign MoU to build sports complex in North Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : The Government of Maharashtra and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a sports complex in North Mumbai.

The MoU signed between SAI and the Government of Maharashtra was signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry on Sunday.

Piyush Goyal took to his official X handle and said that this project was stuck for more than two decades but it gained momentum for the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Minister added that the new sports complex will allow the players to fulfil their dreams of taking part in the Olympics.

"MoU signed between @Media_SAI and Government of Maharashtra to build a world-class sports complex in North Mumbai. This project, which was stuck for more than two decades, has now gained momentum due to the initiative of Union Sports Minister @MansukhMandviya ji and the Mahayuti Government, thanks to all of you for this. This complex will not only boost the sports sector but will also provide an opportunity to the players of North Mumbai to fulfil their dreams of Olympics," Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1842968620881646008

"I am delighted that we have a government led by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadanavis and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra and we have Modi government at the Centre. Both of whom were able to come to terms very quickly and we have been able to save these 37 acres because in the past Congress, governments have given away these lands for a variety of reasons which have demonstrated the total lack of commitment of the Congress and its leaders towards sports...," Piyush Goyal told the reporters during the event.

[{aae1e118-6301-4c85-9932-662383480e49:intradmin/ANI-20241006171538.jpg}]

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor