Maik Becker, Veronique Messina emerge winners in Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race

New Delhi, Nov 7 Leading Swiss ultra-runner Maik Becker won the 30th edition of the International Himalayan Run and Trek (Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race) organised in the Darjeeling district and the foothills of the North-East Himalayan ranges with an overall time of 20 hours and 2 minutes.

Sandesh Dessai of India came second, clocking 26 hours and six minutes, while Sidharth Tripathy from Singapore, with a time of 29:35 minutes, was third.

In the Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race female category, Veronique Messina of France came in first timing 23 hours and 2 minutes, while Jennifer Mutuc of the Philippines (34:22 min) was second.

Adventurers and ultra-runners from countries such as France, Singapore, Austria, Switzerland, the Philippines, Malaysia and India among others took part in this annual event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was held virtually last year.

In the Himalayan 100km stage race (men's section), Col (Retd) Tejinder Singh Shahi came in first with an overall time of 15 hours, 23 minutes, while Helmut Linzbichler Austria, with a time of 21 hours, 13 minutes was second and Santosh Das (22 hours, 15 minutes) third.

In the women's section of the race, Brigitta Linzbichler of Austria emerged winner (23 hours, 12 minutes), while Singapore's Mansi Tripathy was second and Norway's Linn Rebne third.

The International Himalayan Run and Trek (Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race) is one of the most challenging and beautiful races in the world.

The event's race director since its inception in 1991, CS Pandey, said the central ambition behind this event is to preserve the environment and local heritage of the Indian Himalayas for future generation.

