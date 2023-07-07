Mairaj, Bhowneesh to lead 12-member Indian shooting contingent at ISSF World Cup Shotgun Lonato 2023

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Mendiratta Mendiratta will head a 12-member Indian shooting contingent at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Lonato 2023 in Italy which is slated to begin on July 8.

The event will also serve as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Lonato leg, held at the Trap Concaverde Shooting Range, will be the sixth shotgun competition of the ISSF 2023 calendar.

The ISSF World Cup in Italy will be the final shotgun event before the World Championships. The tournament will be played in Doha, Qatar, from November 18 to 27.

Having competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, veteran skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan is a two-time Olympian. The three-time ISSF World Cup gold medallist will be looking to perform well in the upcoming competition to meet the quota for the Paris 2024.

Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore, who respectively won a silver and a bronze medal in the women's individual skeet events at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty in May, are also a part of the Indian shooting squad.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the first Indian shooter to win a quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympics last year, will be in action in the trap event. Prithviraj Tondaiman, a bronze medallist at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Doha 2023 in March, is also a part of India's men's trap team.

ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023: Indian shooting squad:

Men - Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women - Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak.

