"Major Dhyanchand gave new milestone to Indian hockey": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on National Sports Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 : During the inauguration ceremony of 'Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojna' at IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand on his 118th birth anniversary and said that his contribution gave new milestone and new height to Indian hockey.

On the occasion of the 12th National Sports Day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "Major Dhyanchand gave new milestone and new height to Indian hockey...He belonged to a normal Army family but on the basis of his game, he ruled and continues to rule the hearts of many in the world...Today his work has remained an inspiration for hockey players and other sports players as well...We are celebrating his birth anniversary as National Sports Day so that his work remains a source of inspiration for all the players."

National Sports Day is being celebrated across the country today. It is celebrated as a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, known for his goal-scoring ability and superb ball control.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's hockey legend Major Dyan Chand and greeted all sportspersons on National Sports Day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said “On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.”

National Sports Day is a day to honour our Indian athletes' achievements and to encourage young people to pursue sports as a career. It is also a day to encourage Indians to participate in sports and spread awareness about physical fitness.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor