Making Gill vice-captain for Champions Trophy speaks volumes about his potential, says Raina

New Delhi, Jan 19 Former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes opener Shubman Gill being appointed as the side’s vice-captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy is a move which speaks volumes about his potential as a future leader.

Gill served as India’s vice-captain in the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year, and retained the position in the squad for three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar saying that he showed ample qualities to be in that leadership role.

"Absolutely. I think Shubman Gill is the next superstar in India. He’s done remarkably well in the one-day side. When you give such a good opportunity to a youngster, like making him the vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy, it speaks volumes about his potential.

"Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be. Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen, especially with how he led the Gujarat team in the IPL. The way he has performed in the last 12-16 months justifies this decision. That’s why Rohit will open with him—it’s a great move by the selectors and Rohit Sharma himself.

"Rohit has observed how Gill leads, much like how Virat Kohli did. Gill’s on-field work ethic is exceptional. He knows the team, leads from the front, and has a strong awareness of the game. It’s a very good move by the selectors and Rohit,” said Raina on the Star Sports press room show.

Raina, a member of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy-winning campaign, felt T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav should have been included in the side’s upcoming 50-over games, calling him the missing "X-factor" in the team.

Though Suryakumar has established himself in the T20I team, he hasn’t been able to do so in the 50-over format, where his last appearance came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“When the team was announced yesterday, I was surprised. Suryakumar Yadav, who made a lot of noise during the 2024 World Cup, wasn’t included. He’s called "360" in white-ball cricket for a reason. He can play sweeps, change the game in the middle overs, and chase at a run rate of 9. I believe Surya should have been in the team.

“In the middle overs, you need a player who can dominate the opposition. In Dubai, the dimensions of the ground vary—smaller at point and front, bigger on the cover—which suits Surya’s batting style. If he were included, the X-factor in the middle order wouldn’t be missing.

“Without him, more responsibility falls on the top three, whose form hasn’t been great. The middle order becomes a key focus: will KL Rahul play there? Will Rishabh Pant bat higher? Will there be a left-right combination? Will Axar Patel bat up the order? If Suryakumar were there, he could have batted anywhere," concluded Raina.

