Malaysia Open 2025: Chinese shuttlers shine, Popov stuns Christie on Day 2

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 8 Chinese shuttlers put up a powerful performance even as Toma Junior Popov upset Indonesia's Jonatan Christie on Day 2 of the Malaysia Open 2025 here on Wednesday. While the Chinese shuttlers advanced in all five categories of the tournament held at the Axiata Arena, Popov banked on a “clever game” to secure his maiden victory over Christie, winning 21-8 14-21 26-24.

Men's singles shuttler Li Shifeng outplayed Priyanshu Rajawat of India 21-11, 21-16 to make the round of 16.

In the women's singles, Wang Zhiyi beat Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 21-13, while Wang's teammate Han Yue knocked out Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei and Gao Fangjie overcame Kristy Gilmour of Britain, reports Xinhua.

The men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beat out Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang of South Korea 21-18, 21-18 to reach the last 16. In the women's doubles, Li Yijing and Luo Xumin easily outplayed Fan Ka Yan and Yau Mau Ying of Hong Kong, China 21-14, 21-14.

Mixed doubles pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin beat Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat of Thailand 18-21, 21-8, 23-21, while Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui overcame Chen Cheng-kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui of Chinese Taipei.

However, men's singles player Weng Hongyang and men's doubles pair Ren Xiangyu/Xie Haonan were knocked out.

Coming into the match against the third seed 4-0 down in career meetings, Popov knew he needed to minimise mistakes to stand a chance. The Frenchman also drew confidence from his close past encounters with Christie, two of which were decided by narrow margins. The most recent, at the China Open in September, ended 16-21 21-18 22-20 in Christie’s favour after a 73-minute tussle.

The result sends Popov into a second-round clash with Ng Ka Long Angus, who beat Weng Hong Yang 16-21 21-19 21-11.

