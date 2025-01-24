Mandhana, Deepti included in women’s ODI Team of the Year led by Wolvaardt

Dubai, Jan 24 Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were included in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year led by South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt. Smriti Mandhana reigned supreme in 2024, finishing as the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs with an impressive tally of 747 runs in just 13 matches. Her year began modestly with a 29-run knock against Australia in January. However, after a six-month hiatus from ODIs, Mandhana returned to action against South Africa in blistering form.

Mandhana’s consistency was evident once again in October when she ended a shaky series against New Zealand with a stunning century, becoming India’s most prolific century-maker in women’s ODIs. She capped off the year with another century at the WACA against Australia and delivered a strong showing against the West Indies, narrowly missing a hundred but contributing two half-centuries.

Laura Wolvaardt’s 2024 was marked by dominance and elegance, as she amassed 697 runs in just 12 matches. After a slow start against Australia, she burst into form with an unbeaten 110 and a career-best 184* against Sri Lanka in April. Wolvaardt’s golden run continued against India, where she smashed a run-a-ball 135 in Bengaluru and added a half-century in the final match of the series. She ended the year with two crucial fifties against England, cementing her place as one of the top ODI performers of 2024.

Chamari Athapaththu had a stellar year, combining her batting and bowling prowess to great effect. She scored 458 runs and took 9 wickets in just 9 matches. Athapaththu’s career-best knock of 195* against South Africa in April set the tone for her year. She followed it up with a crucial 91 against the West Indies during Sri Lanka’s 3-0 series sweep. Her all-round brilliance was on display in Sri Lanka’s final ODI series, where she contributed 48 runs and claimed 3 wickets in the final match.

Hayley Matthews’ all-round brilliance shone brightly in 2024. With 469 runs and 9 wickets in just 7 matches, she was a key figure for the West Indies. She started the year with a remarkable 140* and 141 against Pakistan, while also taking six wickets in the series. Despite missing some matches due to illness, Matthews returned with a century and impactful bowling displays in India, proving her value as one of the best all-rounders in the game.

Marizanne Kapp delivered consistent performances with both bat and ball, scoring 114 runs and taking 12 wickets in 11 matches. Her standout moment came against India in Bengaluru, where she played a brilliant knock of 114. She also claimed crucial wickets against England, finishing the year on a high. Ashleigh Gardner was a constant force for Australia, contributing 269 runs and 20 wickets in 12 matches. She ended the year with an unforgettable all-round performance against India, scoring a fifty and taking five wickets. Her explosive batting and dependable bowling made her a vital cog in Australia’s lineup.

Annabel Sutherland had a breakthrough year, scoring 369 runs and taking 13 wickets in 12 matches. Her back-to-back centuries against India and New Zealand in the final months of the year earned her Player of the Series honours and cemented her place as one of the rising stars of the game. Amy Jones combined her batting and wicketkeeping skills to great effect, scoring 382 runs and completing 15 dismissals in 12 matches. Her unbeaten knocks of 92* and 50 in crucial matches showcased her ability to anchor innings, while her work behind the stumps was as sharp as ever.

Deepti Sharma was India’s standout bowler, claiming 24 wickets in 13 matches while also contributing 186 runs. Her 6/31 against the West Indies in December was one of the year’s best performances, highlighting her ability to turn games single-handedly.

Sophie Ecclestone maintained her position as the No.1 Women’s ODI Bowler, taking 21 wickets in 11 matches. Her five-wicket haul against New Zealand and Player of the Series performances against Pakistan were highlights of her year. Kate Cross capped off a stellar year with 19 wickets in 13 matches. Her career-best 6/30 against Ireland was a testament to her skill and precision, making her a key figure in England’s bowling attack.

