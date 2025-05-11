Manu Bhaker salutes "greatest mother" "Bharat Mata" on Mother's Day

New Delhi [India], May 11 : As the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker took to her official social media handle and saluted the "greatest mother" of Indian citizens, i.e "Bharat Mata" and urged people to honour their country with "love, respect and service".

In a post on X, Manu Bhaker wrote, "Our soldiers guard Bharat with great courage. Now it's our duty to honour our country as its citizens, with love, respect, and service. This #MothersDay , let's salute our greatest motherBharat Matawith pride in our hearts and purpose in our actions. #bharatmatakijai."

https://x.com/realmanubhaker/status/1921451195178045477

On Mother's Day, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer opened up about who has been his pillar of strength and Inspiration.

In a video posted by PBKS on X on Sunday, Iyer said, "The woman who inspired me is my mom. She's been the pillar of my life. She has supported me through thick and thin, and she is like a talisman for me, especially during my matrimonial period."

Speaking about ongoing escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

At a joint press conference in the morning on the same day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

