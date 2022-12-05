Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh lift mixed team pistol title at Shooting Nationals

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) here at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal, venue of the Pistol shooting events.

The Haryana duo trounced Karnataka's Divya T.S. and Imroz 16-4 in the gold medal encounter.

Manu and Sarabjot had earlier topped the qualification round as well with a combined score of 575, where the Karnataka pair had finished second with 573 to setup the title clash. Punjab and ONGC shared the bronze medals.

In the junior mixed team pistol, the gold was won by Uttar Pradesh's Anjali and Sagar, when they beat Uttarakhand's Yashsavi and Abhinav 18-16 in the gold medal match. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh won the bronze medals on offer.

At the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the Rifle nationals are being hosted, the Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar won the 50m rifle prone men's event with a score of 625.8.

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar representing Madhya Pradesh, won silver with 624.8 while Delhi's Tarun Yadav won bronze with a score of 623.4. Niraj in fact won double gold, taking the team title in men's prone along with G. Purusothaman and Ajay Thakur.

Earlier, Olympian Manu Bhaker, swept the women's 25m pistol competition at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC), adding the individual women's and junior women's gold to the two-team golds she had already won in the discipline.

In a stellar show, Manu representing Haryana outgunned CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana 33-27 in the women's medal match at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal and then her state-mate Vibhuti Bhatia 32-24, in the junior women's title round to bag an individual double. She had already secured both the team golds in the events on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

