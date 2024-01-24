Marsh captain, Maxwell returns as Australia name T20 squad vs WI

Melbourne, Jan 24 Glenn Maxwell to return for the T20I series against the West Indies while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins sit out as Australia named a 14-player squad for a three-match series, starts from February 9.

Mitch Marsh will lead the side as Australia's preparation for the T20 World Cup ramps up.

Pat Cummins and Starc are being managed for this series to prepare for the tour to New Zealand. Steve Smith, after being trialled as an opener in the away series in India, is another notable player taking a rest.

"Cummins, Starc and Smith are likely to return for the T20I Series in New Zealand," Cricket Australia said.

David Warner, who has retired from Tests and ODIs, will resume his place at the top of the order.

Chief selector George Bailey said: “We see these matches as an opportunity to narrow down on those who may be part of the T20 World Cup squad later this year.

"There are a further three T20 internationals in New Zealand following this West Indies Series where we will continue to build towards the T20WC as required.

“It is likely we will use the block of six games to provide opportunity to players in some different roles and positions. We will then be keeping a close eye on the IPL before choosing a World Cup squad."

The squad will assemble in Hobart on February 7 ahead of the opening match of the series at Blundstone Arena on February 9.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor